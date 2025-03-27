BJP's Shikha Rai criticises AAP, calls Delhi Budget comprehensive

New Delhi: BJP MLA Shikha Rai criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its handling of past budgets, calling them "superficial," while lauding the newly presented Delhi budget as comprehensive and impactful.

Speaking to ANI on the budget, Rai said, "Their (AAP) budgets were superficial... Ours is a comprehensive and complete budget, which has taken cognisance of the smallest issue and every community in Delhi... Through this budget, a huge change will come in Delhi within a year."

Meanwhile, after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi questioned why all 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were not being tabled, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said that every report would be discussed and every corruption exposed.

"CAG report is very voluminous so reading and understanding, making people understand...bringing Atishi's every corruption to the fore, time is required for this. Today, Atishi is in a hurry...but why did they stop the (CAG) report, what kind of conspiracy was that?...every report will be discussed and every corruption will be exposed," Sood told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi questioned why all 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were not being tabled and urged the Speaker to present the remaining 11 reports.

Speaking to the media, Atishi said this was the second session, and the Court had already ordered that all CAG reports should have been tabled before the House at the earliest.

"This is another session now...Why are all 14 reports not being tabled? What happened to the haste of the BJP? They aren't abiding by the High Court order...I urge the Speaker to table the remaining 11 reports in this session itself," Atishi speaking to the media.

"They should bring all reports (CAG reports) to the House. Vijender Gupta, who is now the Speaker, had approached the Court. The Court had ordered that all reports be tabled before the House at the earliest. All CAG reports have been available with the Assembly since December," she further added. (ANI)