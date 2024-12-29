BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Disrespecting Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday slammed the Congress for indulging in politics over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said that the nation has not forgotten about the disrespect Dr Singh faced from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He said that Sonia Gandhi insulted Manmohan Singh by forming the National Advisory Council and acting as a pseudo-Prime Minister of India.

"It is extremely unfortunate that Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra parivar is focused on doing politics on the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The nation has not forgotten how Rahul Gandhi had disrespected Dr Manmohan Singh by tearing the ordinance when he was the Prime Minister. The nation has not forgotten how Sonia Gandhi insulted Manmohan Singh by being the chair of a super NAC (National Advisory Council) and acting as a pseudo-Prime Minister of India," Bhandari told ANI.

He further said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was also insulted by Congress since his memorial was not built by them. Rahul Gandhi's only focus is to get votes since he can walk 4,000 kilometres for it, but cannot walk for four kilometres during the last rites of Manmohan Singh.

"The nation remembers how former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was insulted by Sonia Gandhi when his body was not allowed inside the Congress premises and the nation has also not forgotten how PV Narasimha Rao's memorial was not built by the Congress Party. PM Modi built his memorial. The focus of Rahul Gandhi who travelled 4000 km for votes could not travel four km during the last rites procession of Dr Manmohan Singh is only on getting votes and not extending respect," the BJP spokesperson said.

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and even congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today. The family of the late Dr Manmohan Singh performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.

After Friday's Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the late Manmohan Singh's family that the government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meantime, cremation and other formalities can proceed, as a trust needs to be formed and space allocated.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)