BJP relying on falsehoods and propaganda: Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP over Trump's USD 21 mn statement

Jorhat: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responded to a statement by former US President Donald Trump regarding the alleged transfer of USD 21 million to India for 'Voter Turnout' just before elections.

He expressed concern over conflicting media reports and called for clarity, stating, "There have been a lot of conflicting reports in the media and I think this conflict needs to be cleared. We had an AICC spokesperson conference yesterday, Pawan Kerra clearly outlined that there are a lot of loopholes in this story."

Gogoi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ever-changing narrative, adding, "The BJP keeps changing their position, every day the BJP says a different thing, they keep changing their goal force, it is very clear that the BJP is relying upon falsehoods and propaganda."

US President Donald Trump had earlier reiterated his charges saying, "$21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter Turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too."

"$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of. Got 29 million. They got a check. Can you imagine," he further said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi also condemned the assault against Congress leader Rakibul Hussain that took place in the Rupahihat area of Nagaon district on Thursday.

Hussain was reportedly assaulted by a mob while on a visit to his constituency, an incident that also involved the assault of two Assam police personnel.

Gogoi criticised the state government's lack of response, saying, "The attack on the Congress MP was highly condemnable. However, even more condemnable is the silence of the Chief Minister."

He pointed out that the attack was not only on the MP but also on the two police officers, who were physically assaulted, grabbed by the neck, kicked, and had an attempt made to snatch their service weapons.

"The current government remained silent. Even those young police officers must be wondering--what crime did they commit? They wore the uniform for justice, yet when injustice is happening to them, the Chief Minister remains silent," Gogoi said.

He further accused the Assam Chief Minister of siding with the wrongdoers, stating, "Today, the Chief Minister is not standing with the police officers but with those indulging in hooliganism. The entire nation and the people of Assam are witnessing this." (ANI)