BJP Accuses Punjab Govt of Complicity in Ambedkar Statue Defacement in Amritsar

New Delhi: In the wake of defacement of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday, accused Punjab government of complicity in the act, stating that such a heinous incident could not have occurred without the consent of the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva demanded CM Mann's resignation and an apology.

"Without the consent of the government, without the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, such a heinous act could not happen. They have insulted Dalits--the whole of India. Bhagwant Mann should resign and all of them should apologise immediately," he said.

Reacting to this, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the incident has exposed the law and order situation of the Punjab.

"On the pious occasion of Republic Day, when police is deployed at every nook and corner of Punjab, the unfortunate incident that happened in Amritsar at such a time is exposing the law and order situation. The Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann government have completely failed on every front," Chugh said.

The Dalit community has called for Amritsar bandh till 5 pm on Monday in protest against desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. The incident occurred on Republic Day, sparking widespread outrage and criticism from the Opposition.

However, Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh claimed on Monday that the accused in the matter has been taken into custody and police are investigating to nab the real conspirator.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The vandalism of the statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ji in Amritsar on Republic Day is a highly condemnable act. Under the instructions of the Punjab government, the Punjab Police has taken immediate action and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to reach the real conspirator of this serious matter and all the residents of the state are appealed to cooperate with the government and the police in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that strict punishment will be given to anyone attempting to damage the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar in Amritsar's Heritage Street.

Describing the incident as highly unfortunate, the Chief Minister said it has hurt the sentiments of everyone who honours Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He appealed to the public to remain calm and assured that exemplary action will be taken against the miscreants responsible for such acts. (ANI)