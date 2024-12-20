Basavaraj Bommai Slams Karnataka Govt Over CT Ravi's Arrest, Alleges Police Misuse

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata MP Basawaraj Bommai condemned the arrest of CT Ravi, the party's MLC in Karnataka. Bommai said that the state government has "lost its track," and that the police is being "misused" by the government.

"The government of Karnataka has lost its track and the police in the state are being misused. The CM himself is under investigation in a corruption case, using police for everything, and now police have reached the legislative council too," he told reporters in Delhi.

BJP leader CT Ravi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Bommai claimed that such an instance of arresting Ravi right after his suspension is wrong.

"It never happened before. They're using police like never before. Looks like the CM, Dy CM and Home Minister using the police for everything. The incident which happened in the council must have been considered by the chairman," he said.

"But arresting CT Ravi right after a complaint was filed against him and the way he has been treated is wrong. Action must have been taken after notice has been served, and after enquiry, other action could have been taken...Such policy rule will not last long, its a bad time for the govt what I feel," he added.

Earlier, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar addressed reporters at her residence in Belagavi and expressed distress over Ravi's alleged derogatory remarks during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He was subsequently suspended from the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, CT Ravi has also alleged that Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others are attempting to kill him.

He alleged that police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason. "Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me why I was brought here. They are not registering my complaint or even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," Ravi claimed.

Belagavi's Fifth JMFC Court on Friday directed him to before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.

The Hirebagewadi police presented their case before the court, seeking a transit warrant for Ravi. The court granted their request and ordered the police to take him into custody as part of the legal process. (ANI)