Assam Congress Legislators Protest Against Attack on MP Rakibul Hussain

Guwahati: Congress legislators on Friday staged a protest in the premises of the Assam Legislative Assembly against the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in the Rupahihat area in Nagaon district.

The Congress legislators also brought an adjournment motion to discuss the matter on the floor of the ongoing Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Still, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected it and adjourned the assembly for several minutes.

The Congress legislators also showed placards against the state government and demanded strict action against the attackers.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, "It is very unfortunate that despite prior information being provided to the Special Branch of the Nagano District Police and the local police station, an incident like this took place in broad daylight at the Rupaihat New Market area. Rakibul Hussain, along with his PSO, was assaulted, which is a grave situation. It is alarming that such incidents are happening in Assam under the current government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma."

He also called for a thorough discussion in the Assembly regarding the increasing political violence in Assam. He demanded the government provide adequate security to all individuals, including those protesting against the government. "This is not just about one individual, it's about the safety and rights of every citizen in a democracy. The government's failure to protect its people is a serious issue," Saikia said.

The attack on Hussain took place on Thursday afternoon when miscreants wrongfully restrained the Congress MP while he was on his way to attend a meeting in Rupahihat.

Nagaon SP Swapaneel Deka said while speaking to ANI, "Today at around 2.35 pm, we received information that Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain, while he was travelling from Nagaon to attend a meeting in Rupahihat, he was wrongfully restrained by some miscreants, confronted and tried to attack him..."

He further added that PSO deployed in the area saved the Congress MP and fired in the air in self-defence in order to disperse the mob.

"The PSOs deployed were able to save him from miscreants. During the incident, one of the PSOs fired in the air in self-defence to disperse the mob," the SP further said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday posted on his social media X that the police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain. (ANI)