Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes AAP Over Development in Muslim Areas Ahead of Delhi Elections

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government regarding the development in Muslim-dominated regions and alleged that 'garbage' is being dumped in their areas.

He also alleged that no development has taken place in Muslim-dominated areas and they lack proper clinics or schools.

"In the assembly constituencies in Delhi where Muslims live, the garbage of Delhi is thrown in those areas. No clinics and schools have been built in Muslim-dominated areas. There is no development in those areas," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief said that he has filed more than two RTI applications asking the government that out of the houses being given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to Muslims.

"I have filed more than two RTI applications in which I, a Muslim is asking the government that out of the houses being given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, how many houses are being given to Muslims?... What is the share of Muslims in the government scheme?... Whether it is the AAP government or the central government, all the announcements are being made only before the elections," he added.

Owaisi further said that the 'One Nation One Election is not in the "interest" of the voters and is against the Constitution.

Notably, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the polls.

Earlier today, BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025. The BJP has fielded National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar among others.

Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. In the assembly elections held in 2015, it came to power with full majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. (ANI)