Arvind Kejriwal has left no department in Delhi government corruption free: BJP

New Delhi: After a CAG report flagged the mismanagement of the previous AAP government in Delhi's public health services, BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah on Monday claimed that if the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal goes to jail this time, he will not get bail.

"Fourteen CAG reports were due, and only two of them have been presented. Arvind Kejriwal has left no department free from corruption. I will hold him directly responsible for 80 per cent of the deaths during COVID-19. I claim that if he goes to jail this time, he will not get bail," Marwah told ANI.

BJP MLA Shikha Rai said that the CAG report showed how bad the healthcare system was in the national capital.

"The CAG report on health should and will be discussed, as each paragraph shows how bad the healthcare system is in Delhi... Treatment that should have been available to people under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category was not provided and there was no monitoring of private hospitals," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG Report on Performance Audit on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' (Report No. 3 of the year 2024) and was placed in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 28.

The report revealed underutilisation of funds, delays in project execution, shortage of staffs and drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

According to the CAG report, the AAP-led government in Delhi 'grossly' mismanaged the COVID pandemic in the national capital using only Rs 582.84 crore of the total Rs 787.91 crore released by the central government. The report further in its performance audit report 5 of the year 2024 for the period 2016-17 to 2021-22 reviewed the "dire status" of Mohalla clinics under the previous government's Mohalla Clinic scheme.

Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 28 said that he has decided to send the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report on the Excise Policy to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and demanded a final report within three months.

Gupta said the CAG's 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' has brought out grave irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in Delhi by the AAP government.

The series of CAG reports, which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly, has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party. (ANI)