Arvind Kejriwal Accuses CEC Rajiv Kumar of Politics Amid Yamuna Poisoning Row

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission after the poll body rejected his explanation with regard to his claim that Yamuna was deliberately poisoned.

The AAP national convenor accused the Election Commission of doing politics by sending him notice; Kejriwal said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar 'wants a job post-retirement'.

"I want to say ECI, with respect, they (ECI) can't see money being distributed openly in Delhi. They can not see blankets being distributed in the city.... ECI is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job post-retirement. I want to say to Rajiv Kumar that history will not forgive you. Rajiv Kumar has made a mess of the poll body," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Further taking a swipe, Kejriwal said that if CEC wants to do politics, he should contest Delhi polls from a constituency.

The AAP chief further said that the poisonous water is being sent to Delhi through Yamuna, adding that the high-ammonia water, if sent to water treatment plants, will get mixed with chlorine, which, according to him, is 'deadly.'.

"When we raised the 7 ppm found in the Yamuna water, the ammonia level dropped 3. That means they were doing this. Till the time I am alive, i will not let people drink poisonous water. We will not let poisonous water enter Delhi. I am standing with the people of Delhi." Kejriwal added.

CEC Rajiv Kumar while announcing Delhi legislative assembly elections had replied to a query on his post retirement plans saying that he is passionate about education and will go back to his roots and dedicate his time to charity after a brief retreat into the Himalayas in search of peace, quiet and being away from the glare of media.

Earlier today, the Election Commission had responded to AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to not mix issues of increased ammonia in the Yamuna River with his serious allegations of Yamuna poisoning with mass genocide, equating it to an act of war between two nations.

Granting Kejriwal another opportunity to substantiate his claims, the Commission asked the AAP Chief that, without mixing the issue of poisoning with increased ammonia in Yamuna, he provide factual evidence with specific and pointed responses to the type, quantity, nature, and manner of poisoning of Yamuna and details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the poison by Delhi Jal Board engineers by Friday at 11 am, failing which the Commission will take appropriate decision in the matter.

The poll body also highlighted that the availability of sufficient and clean water is a governance issue and that all concerned governments at all times should engage in securing this for all the people. it found no reason for anyone to dispute this noble position and will leave it to the competence and discretion of governments and agencies, abstaining from arbitration on long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues during the brief election period, particularly where agreements and legal directives from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal already exist.

The Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. (ANI)