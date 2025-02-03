Akhilesh Yadav to Address Public Meeting in Milkipur on Final Day of By-Poll Campaigning

Ayodhya: On the last day of campaigning for the Milkipur by-election, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to hold a public meeting in support of party candidate Ajit Prasad on Monday.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal said, "Today is the final day of campaigning for the Milkipur by-election, and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav will arrive in Milkipur. He will address a public meeting at the grounds of Kisan Inter College. His helicopter is expected to land at 12:30 PM."

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal has already arrived at the meeting venue, where he made significant allegations against the BJP and the administration concerning the Milkipur by-election.

The by-election is scheduled for February 5, with the votes to be counted on February 8. The Congress, an ally of the Samajwadi Party in the INDIA bloc, has decided not to field any candidate from Milkipur and has instead pledged support for the SP candidate.

For the by-polls, the SP has nominated Ajit Prasad, the son of Awadhesh Prasad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan as their candidate.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence in the party's victory on Thursday."Samajwadi Party will secure a very good victory and a message will go out from Milkipur to the entire country and state," said Dimple Yadav while speaking to the media here.

The BJP suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the INDIA alliance won 43 seats with SP spearheading 37 seats, while the NDA alliance was kept on hold at 36 seats out of the 80 seats.

However, BJP saw a resurgence in assembly by-polls held last year in November where they won six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party only managed to win two seats out of nine contested. (ANI)