Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Urdu Language Remarks and Education Issues

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his Urdu language remark, noting the 'carelessness' of the CM towards the education and progress of the state.

Yadav questioned the CM over the closure, stating that 11 lakh primary schools have been shut across India, most of them in UP.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It is very clear that CM has nothing to do with language or progress. If you look at the record, 11 lakh primary schools have been shut. How many intermediate schools have been opened? Be it Polytechnic, ITI or Engineering - how much of it is being taken care of by the Government? How to improve the quality of education? Reports have come from time to time...Government should think that 11 lakh primary schools have been shut, most of them being in UP."

SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey who is the leader of opposition accused the UP CM of deliberately making this a Hindu-Muslim subject.

"...Urdu is also a language. The matter raised in Vidhan Sabha was in another prospect, but he (Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath) talked about Urdu to carry forward his agenda of Hindu-Muslim. We were opposing the entry of English language in Vidhan Sabha, but somehow the matter became about Urdu language," he said.

Yadav remark came after CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Legislative Assembly said that SP wants to promote Urdu to make the children 'Maulvis.'

In the Assembly, CM Yogi said "...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis..."

SP was demanding to include Urdu language among the language of translation in the assembly.

UP assembly proceedings are now equipped with the facility of a translator, as per a release. The proceeding are now available in Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundeli and English language. (ANI)