Akhilesh Yadav accuses state govt of backing Ramji Lal Suman's convoy attackers

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the people who attacked Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's convoy near Aligarh have "complete" support of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"Some people have been given a free hand to do anything they want, and this is because it is their people who are sitting (in government) from top to bottom. The attack on Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman indicated that they (those who attacked him) have complete support of the government," Akhilesh Yadav said.

He also said that the attack happened because the Rajya Sabha MP was heading to Bulandshahr to "raise his voice against those who oppress Dalits."

"The attack took place because Ramji Lal Suman was going to Bulandshahr to raise his voice against those who oppress Dalits. The government is also making the Thar and the Bulldozer a symbol of fear," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Some people attacked MP Ramji Lal Suman's convoy on Sunday by throwing tyres at them, while he was heading to Bulandshahr, where an elderly woman was killed in a car accident.

Suman alleged that his convoy was attacked near Aligarh, with assailants attempting to break the windows of his car. He further claimed that the attackers had come intending to kill him and were being protected by the state government.

"Sunehra is a place in Bulandshahr, where people of a particular community killed an elderly woman by driving at high speed, and 4 to 5 others were injured. We had a program scheduled for the past three days, as per the orders of the Samajwadi Party, which meant that the police and administration were aware of it. The toll plaza at Ghabana was like a cantonment, and we were not allowed to pass. Some distance away from there, near Aligarh, our convoy was attacked, oil was poured on us, and the windows of the vehicles were broken. These people came with a conspiracy to attack and kill us, and they are backed by the state government," Ramji Lal Suman told ANI.

Aligarh Additional SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak addressed the issue and confirmed that a case had been filed under the jurisdiction of Ghabana police station. According to the police, some individuals threw car tyres at Suman's convoy. A case has been registered, and legal action is being taken.

"A case under the jurisdiction of PS Ghabana has come to our notice, in which it has been reported that some individuals threw tyres at the convoy of MP Ramji Lal Suman. A case has been registered under the relevant sections at PS Ghabana, and legal action is being taken," he said.

Suman has been under fire since his controversial statement about the historical figure Rana Sanga last month. Suman called the 16th century Rajputana king a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

On March 26, violence erupted outside the residence of SP MP Suman in Agra. Unidentified individuals resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside. (ANI)