AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Dismisses Exit Polls, Predicts Victory Despite BJP Claims

New Delhi: AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Friday dismissed exit poll predictions, pointing out that AAP has consistently defied expectations in the past.

Speaking with ANI, Kakkar said, "I think it is very auspicious when we don't appear in Exit Polls. We weren't in Exit Polls in 2013, 2015 and 2020. It is the same this time too. These are auspicious signs. We have formed a government with a thumping majority every single time when we don't appear in Exit Polls. This time will be no different."

She also came out backing party chief Arvind Kejriwal's accusations of horse-trading against the BJP and said that the party's attempts to poach AAP candidates will fail.

"BJP thinks that it can negotiate with our leaders and ministers by creating an atmosphere through fake surveys. I would like to tell BJP that they would not be able to break away even our party workers, let alone the leaders and ministers. We are 'true soldiers' of Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

In a post on social media X, Kejriwal indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP candidates to join the party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also echoed the same allegations. BJP has vehemently dismissed the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates," Kejriwal wrote.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal told ANI, "...The way Arvind Kejriwal is making statements,claiming that their candidates are being called. Who will call his candidates as the results are yet to be announced. He is claiming that money is being offered. It is his hopelessness."

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)