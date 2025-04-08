AAP govt in Punjab has become AAP-DA: Sudhanshu Trivedi on blast outside Manoranjan Kalia's residence

New Delhi: Following the blast reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the law and order situation in the state and said that the Punjab government has become 'AAP-DA'.

"Since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, serious concerns have been raised regarding the law and order situation. A few days after this government took charge, Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Since then, the rising influence of criminals, separatists and increasing incidents of crimes and murders have become deeply alarming," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that a grenade attack was carried out on the house of a senior party leader, and the government remains completely "unaware."

"The way our leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence was attacked, it shows that the current AAP Government in Punjab has become 'AAP-DA'...It is truly astonishing that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claims that he knows everything happening in the Congress Party meetings in Delhi, implying that his intelligence agencies are capable of tracking the internal affairs of opposition parties. In such a major city, a grenade attack is carried out on the house of a senior party leader, and the government remains completely unaware," he added.

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoranjan Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence and said that there is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab.

"Punjab has gone through things like these, but even then, grenades were not used like this. It seems as if grenades are easily available in toy shops. Manoranjan Kalia is one of the most senior leaders in the state and has seen the years of militancy in Punjab," Bittu told ANI.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today. (ANI)