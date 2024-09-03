IIT Roorkee Celebrates SHRI’s 4th Foundation Day—A Milestone In Seismic Innovation And Disaster Management

Roorkee (The Hawk): We are delighted to announce that Seismic Hazard and Risk Investigation Pvt. Ltd. (SHRI) has celebrated its 4th Foundation Day at IIT Roorkee, marking a significant achievement in seismic instrumentation and disaster mitigation. As a startup spun off from IIT Roorkee, SHRI has emerged as a pioneer in developing cost-effective seismic technologies to address critical disaster management needs in India.

Since its inception, SHRI has been at the forefront of seismic instrumentation, driven by the Make-In-India initiative. Their groundbreaking work began with the development of a low-cost Earthquake Early Warning System (EEWS) in collaboration with our institution under the IMPRINT Program of the Government of India. This system has been successfully demonstrated to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), showcasing SHRI’s commitment to innovation and safety.

The company’s journey has been marked by significant milestones, including incubation under IIT Roorkee’s TIDES program, where SHRI has achieved multiple patents for groundbreaking instruments such as ground motion sensors and various sirens. SHRI’s dedication extends to regional solutions for landslide warnings in the Himalayas, offering advanced systems capable of providing critical alerts from half an hour to several hours before a landslide occurs.

Prof. M.L. Sharma, CMD of SHRI, highlighted the importance of their innovative approach: “We follow a very innovative path to tackle disasters, focusing on vibrations to mitigate their impact. Our efforts are in line with Modi ji’s vision of a VIKSIT Bharat, striving to reduce disaster risks and safeguard human lives.”

Additionally, Prof. N.K. Goel presented insights on the indigenously developed inflow forecasting systems, and Prof. B.R.K. Pillai emphasized the need for swift development of solutions aligned with the Dam Safety Act 2022.

Mr. Vivek Bansal, CTO & COO of SHRI, underscored the importance of technological self-reliance: “India must advance in developing and implementing technologies to ensure the safety of our people and minimize economic losses.”

The event also showcased SHRI’s latest advancements, integrating EDGE-Technology, IoT, and AI/ML algorithms to enhance warning systems. Prof. U.P. Singh, Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee, commended SHRI’s contributions and the thriving startup ecosystem fostered by our institution. He remarked, “The success of SHRI exemplifies the vibrant startup culture at IIT Roorkee. Our incubators, including TIDES, I-Hub, and Divya Sampark, provide crucial support to innovative ventures, helping them make impactful contributions to society.”

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee also praised SHRI's achievements and said, “SHRI’s progress and commitment to disaster management are a testament to the quality of research and innovation nurtured at IIT Roorkee. Their work not only advances technology but also aligns with our mission to address real-world challenges and enhance public safety.”

As SHRI continues to grow and innovate, their success is a testament to the collaborative spirit and entrepreneurial drive fostered at IIT Roorkee. With a firm focus on addressing the nation's most pressing disaster management challenges, SHRI's journey is a beacon of the potential that academic startups hold in transforming society. IIT Roorkee remains dedicated to supporting such ventures, ensuring that the impact of their work resonates far beyond the campus and contributes to a safer, more resilient India.