Dehradun Railway Station incident: "Situation stable now", police assures action against miscreants

Dehradun: Superintendent of police (SP City), Pramod Kumar on Friday assured of strict action against those involved in the stone pelting incident at Dehradun Railway station last night.

"Yesterday night tensions erupted between two communities, in which stone pelting was also done, some vehicles have also been vandalised. According to this incident, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and BNS have been registered at the Kotwali Police station Bazar. Whoever is involved in this incident will be arrested and presented in the court soon," Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said.

The Police official further said that the situation has been brought under control and the security forces have been deployed at various to avoid any untoward incidents.

"The situation is under control as of now. In addition to that, the police conducted a flag march in all areas of mix population. Also, as today is Friday, our security forces have been deployed at the areas of the mixed population," the Superintendent of police said.

A tense situation unfolded at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday night as members of two communities clashed, leading to stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles.

According to the information received from Dehradun police, the incident involved a minor girl hailing from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh who had arrived at the railway station and a local man from a different faith.

A spat escalated after a crowd gathered and led to arguments resulting in stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles.

"An incident took place at Dehradun Railway Station where a minor girl and a man were seen in "hot talks". The ground police team of RPF and GRP got suspicious and brought them for questioning. it was found that the minor girl had come from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and she had called her friend to meet her. The police also found that a missing report had been filed in Badaun for the girl and the police team was reaching based on the location," Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said.

Police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. They have also registered a case against unidentified individuals involved in the unrest.

"Upon interrogation, it was found that it was a matter related to Hindu-Muslim or different communities. Following this some people gathered and got into an argument. Police reached the spot. There were also attempts at stone pelting and some vehicles were also vandalised," Dehradun SSP said.

"The police took the situation under control and a case has been registered against unknown persons a the Kotwali Nagar police station," the Dehradun SSP said.

—ANI