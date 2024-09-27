Telangana: Man arrested in attempt to stab his girlfriend inside bus

Uppal (Telangana): A Jilted lover attacked his girlfriend in a moving bus with a small knife in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

According to police, a complaint is registered against the accused under section 74, 78 BNS, 320, 118 (1) BNS. The accused has been taken into custody for investigation into the matter.

According to the Police, the accused attacked her as she had been avoiding him for some time. She wasn't picking up his calls. In the rage of anger and frustration, he made a plan to kill her. The suspect had been trying to contact the woman, but she had repeatedly ignored him, leading to his violent outburst. In a deliberate attack, he confronted her. The Victim was injured in the attack. She was moved to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment, while the police are investigating the case further.

E. Reddy, Inspector of Uppal police station, said that the incident happened on Thursday evening and was a personal matter. The victim got hurt on the finger and suffered minor injuries. Reddy also informs that before attacking the girl he snatched her phone asking the reason for avoiding him.

According to police," A 20-year-old girl and the boy are from the same village of Bhongir and were in a relationship. The girl has been avoiding him for a while. So yesterday evening, when they were travelling on a bus, he snatched her phone asking why she was avoiding him. While the girl tried to take the phone back, he attacked her with a small knife, hurting her finger."

The police are questioning the accused and have registered the relevant section under criminal law.

—ANI