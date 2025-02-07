Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah; Gautam Adani Donates ₹10,000 Cr for Social Causes

Ahmedabad: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married on Friday in a "small and extremely private ceremony" in Ahmedabad.

The couple looked stunning in elegant traditional wedding attire.

Taking to social media the founder and Chairman of the Adani Group shared the wedding pictures of the just married couple - Jeet and his bride, Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

In a note accompanying the photos on social media platform X, the industrialist wrote in hindi, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of matrimony today. The wedding was solemnized today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even as we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

True to his word, the billionaire industrialist dispelled all rumors of an extravagant celebration by keeping the wedding modest. In a remarkable gesture, he also donated Rs 10,000 crore, directing the funds to be channelled towards various social causes.

The wedding festivities began at 2 pm today and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Belvedere Club in Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

A video shared on social media shows Diva and Jeet indulging in a playful exchange of garlands with Jeet planting a kiss on her forehead. Background music of the video played the track 'Nachdi Phira' from the film 'Secret Superstar,' an Aamir-Khan production. It also featured Gautam Adani and his wife along with the newly wed couple.

During his visit to the MahaKumbh Mela last month, Gautam Adani had said that the wedding would be a "simple and traditional" affair.

Sources close to the industrialist said that Gautam Adani's cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of "Seva Sadhana hai, Seva prarthana hai, Seva hi paramatma hai."

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple affair, with the usual religious rituals followed by a traditional Gujarati ceremony attended only by close relatives and friends. Conspicuous by their absence were politicians, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats, film stars, entertainers and other celebrities.

Jeet Adani currently serves as Director at Adani Airports, managing six international airports and overseeing the building of a seventh in Navi Mumbai. He is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Ahead of their big day, Jeet and Diva, who got engaged on March 14, 2023, were spotted at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The groom-to-be and bride-to-be personally extended their wedding invitation to them and spent some time with them by cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations.

The visit to Mitti Cafe was particularly special for Jeet, who has been deeply involved in supporting people with disabilities for a long time. His connection with Mitti Cafe goes back to when he personally inaugurated this very outlet, marking his commitment to their cause.

Just two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani announced 'Mangal Seva', a program to support newly married women with disabilities. To begin with, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of INR 10 lakh each. Jeet Adani met 21 newly married divyang women and their husbands to launch this initiative.

Gautam Adani in a post on X had said, "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," the industrialist said.

At Prayagraj on 21 January, when asked by reporters at the Maha Kumbh if his son's wedding would be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities" as was being widely speculated, Gautam Adani had said, "Definitely not. We are like common people. Jeet came here to take Ma Ganga's blessings. His marriage will happen in a simple and traditional way." (ANI)