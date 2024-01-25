Business News
J·Jan 25, 2024, 03:01 pm
Swiggy to slash 6% of workforce to trim costs
J·Jan 25, 2024, 12:35 pm
Zee walks back on Rs 11,600 cr TV cricket rights deal with Disney
J·Jan 15, 2024, 08:02 am
Tata Consumer Products Set for Rs 3,500 Crore Rights Issue to Finance Capital Foods and Organic India Acquisitions: Report
J·Sep 27, 2023, 06:17 am
26-yr-old tech CEO found dead in her Baltimore apartment
J·Sep 26, 2023, 01:48 pm
OYO set to report its first net profit of Rs 16 cr in Q2 FY24
J·Jul 31, 2023, 07:39 am
DGCA renews Jet Airways' air operator certificate, says Jalan Kalrock Consortium
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.