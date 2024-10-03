Parineeti Chopra shares romantic Maldives vacay with hubby Raghav Chadha

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Raghav Chadha, has left fans in awe with a glimpse into their romantic getaway to the Maldives.

The 'Chamkila' actress on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share special moments from their trip giving everyone a peek into the couple's dreamy vacation.

In the videos, Parineeti and Raghav are seen enjoying some quality time together. From cycling on the beach to walking hand-in-hand, the couple looks happy and relaxed. The serene beach backdrop and the couple's sweet moments have left fans gushing over their chemistry.

One video also saw Raghav enjoying some mouth-watering sweet dish. The duo can even be seen cutting a chocolate cake together to celebrate their first in their hotel room. The video ended with the two sitting close to each other in the water.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

