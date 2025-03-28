This message goes far Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi thanks SC for quashing FIR against him

New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for quashing the FIR filed against him over his poem and said that this message from the apex court goes far.

Speaking with ANI, Pratapgarhi said, "I thank the Supreme Court for giving such an important judgement. This is a relief not just for Imran Pratpgarhi, but this message goes far. If a baseless FIR is filed against me, then you can imagine how normal citizens must be becoming victims of this."

Earlier in the day, stressing the importance of protecting freedom of speech and expression, the Supreme Court quashed an FIR registered against Congress MP by Gujarat police over a social media post with a poem 'ae khoon ke pyase baat suno..."

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the petition filed by Pratapgarhi against the FIR while observing that no offence was made.

The apex court said free expression of thoughts and views by individuals or groups of individuals is an integral part of a healthy civilised society. Without freedom of expression of thoughts and views, it is impossible to lead a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, said the bench.

"In a healthy democracy, the views of thoughts expressed by an individual or group of individuals must be countered by expressing another point of view. Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of the person to express the views must be respected and protected. Literature including poetry, dramas, films, satire, and art make the life of human beings more meaningful," said the apex court in its verdict.

The verdict further stated that courts must uphold rights even if they don't like what was expressed.

"The courts are duty bound to uphold and enforce the fundamental rights guarantee under the constitution of India. Sometimes we the judges may not like spoken or written words but still it is our duty to uphold the fundamental rights under Article 19(1). We judges are also under an obligation to uphold Constitution and respective ideals," it added.

It is the duty of the court to step in and to protect the fundamental rights, particularly the constitutional courts must be at the forefront to zealously protect the fundamental rights of the citizens, said the top court.

"It is the bounden duty of the court to ensure that the Constitution and ideals of the Constitution are not trampled upon," it added.

Endeavour of the court should be to always protect and promote the fundamental rights including the freedom of speech and expression which is the most important right citizens can have in all liberal constitutional democracies, the verdict further stated. (ANI)