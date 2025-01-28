Siddaramaiah Discusses SC-ST Issues, MUDA Scam, and ED Notice at Key Meeting

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday highlighted key issues, including the conviction rate in SC/ST cases, reservation backlogs, and the alleged MUDA scam, during a Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Awareness Committee meeting.

He also addressed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice sent to his wife, terming it "politically driven".

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Today, in the meeting of the SC and ST Awareness Committee, we discussed several issues. Most importantly, the conviction rate which was previously 10 percent has now dropped to 7 per cent. I have stated that it must increase to at least 10 percent, and for this, the police must hold meetings. District Commissioners (DCs) must hold meetings once every three months, conduct reviews, and take action wherever necessary,"

He further stated that another meeting would be held to discuss reservations and backlogs.

"Regarding reservation and backlog, I, along with the Chief Secretary (CS), will hold another meeting. Many have alleged delays in appointments. We will discuss the vacancies in various departments," he added.

The Chief Minister while addressing the alleged MUDA scam case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice sent to his wife, said, "ED issued a notice, but the High Court has granted a stay on it. The judge questioned why there is so much urgency when the investigation is ongoing. There is a discussion about whether the case should be handed over to the CBI or not. The court has reserved its order on the matter. At this stage, the court has stated that such urgency is unnecessary, and hence, it has issued a stay."

"The entire MUDA case itself is politically driven. Isn't the ED notice politically motivated? Why should I be worried? I am confident that I will get justice. I don't know what the judge will decide. The judge has reserved the order.." he added. (ANI)