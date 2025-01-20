SC Stays Trial Against Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case Over Remarks on Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings before the trial court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him by BJP worker Naveen Jha over alleged derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Jharkhand government and Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, who filed a defamation case against Gandhi and sought their responses within four weeks.

The bench posted for hearing after six weeks the plea of Gandhi challenging a Jharkhand High Court order which dismissed his plea to quash the defamation case.

"Issue notice to Jharkhand and complainant. All proceedings in the trial shall remain stayed till further orders," the apex court ordered.

During one of his public speeches, Gandhi allegedly delivered a speech on March 18, 2018, criticising the BJP and referred to Shah as a "murderer".

Jha alleged Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah. (ANI)