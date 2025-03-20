SC refuses to entertain plea of 3 temples against demolition by DDA in Mayur Vihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by committees of three temples -- Purbo Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, Sri Badri Nath Mandir -- in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, challenging DDA's demolition notice issued on March 19.

Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sanjay Mehta dismissed the plea and granted the petitioners liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.

Initially, the bench agreed to hear the matter but later dismissed the plea asking petitioners to approach the Delhi HC.

The petition filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said public notice was affixed by the officials at 9 pm on Wednesday and was informed that the temples will be demolished at 4 am on March 20, 2025.

The plea said that no hearing was afforded to the temples by any authority of DDA or any religious committee.

The temples are 35 years old, and the DDA granted permission to the Kali Bari Samiti temple to conduct Durga Pooja on the ground in front of the temple, the petition stated.

"DDA has, on its own whims and fancies, decided to demolish the temple in complete violation of the judgment passed by this Court as well as in violation of the provisions contained in 14 and 25 of the Constitution of India. No opportunity of hearing was afforded to the petitioners by any authority of DDA or any religious committee," the plea said.

The temples sought quashing of the DDA's demolition notices. (ANI)