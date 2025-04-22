SC likely to hear next week plea against Nishikant Dubey's remarks against judiciary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week a plea filed by an advocate relating to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent controversial remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Advocate Narendra Mishra mentioned the plea before a bench of Justice BR Gavai and AG Masih, saying letters were given to the Attorney General and Solicitor General for the initiation of contempt proceedings against the BJP MP, but no action is being taken.

Advocate said the MP has said CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars in India, and after the speech went viral, social media users used derogatory tag phrases for the Supreme Court.

He urged the apex court to give directions to remove social media posts and videos which are derogatory and contemptuous towards the judiciary.

"These statements are false, reckless, and malicious, and they amount to criminal contempt," said Mishra in his letter petition.

He said Dubey is an elected Member of Parliament and has shown gross disregard for constitutional remedies and chose to incite public distrust by misrepresenting the judicial process.

"His remark that the Supreme Court is "inciting religious wars" for agreeing to hear petitions, including those challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 - amounts to a direct interference in the administration of justice, and falsely portrays constitutional scrutiny as political interference," his petition stated.

Saying that such acts, especially from a sitting lawmaker, cannot be brushed aside as mere political commentary, the advocate asked the apex court to suo moto initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Dubey.

"They are a deliberate attempt to intimidate the judiciary, incite public disorder, and delegitimise the institution entrusted with protecting the Constitution," the lawyer added.

Dubey had made the statement following the top court fixing a timeline for the President and Governors to give assent to Bills and its intervention in the Waqf (Amendment) Act matter.

Some lawyers have also written letters to Attorney General R Venkataramani, demanding the initiation of contempt proceedings against Dubey for his remarks.

Dubey has reportedly said that "Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy" and that "Chief Justice of India Sanijv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country".

Letters were written by advocates Anas Tanwir, Shiv Kumar Tripathi and others seeking contempt of court proceedings against Dubey, saying his "grossly scandalous remarks aimed at lowering the dignity" of the apex court.

Advocate Subhash Theekkadan sought initiating criminal contempt proceedings against the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in light of public statements made by him which he said amount to a "direct attack on the authority and dignity" of the Supreme Court.

As per the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, a private individual can file a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court only after obtaining the consent of the Attorney General or the Solicitor General.

The BJP MP had claimed the Supreme Court was taking the country towards anarchy.

On April 19, he said Parliament and Assemblies should be shut if the top court is dictating laws and that Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is "responsible for civil wars" in the country.

Last week, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned the judiciary for setting a timeline for the President to decide whether or not to assent to state Bills referred to the President by a Governor.

Dhankar further accused the Supreme Court of acting as a "super Parliament" and said it cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces. (ANI)