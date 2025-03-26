SC extends interim protection to two UP journalists in plea for quashing of FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to continue the interim protection granted to two Uttar Pradesh based journalists booked for their allegedly defamatory report and certain tweets.

Multiple FIRs had been lodged against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay for his alleged report on caste dynamics of the general administration in UP. As regards, another journalist Mamta Tripathi, various FIRs had been lodged against her for her allegedly defamatory tweets made on X.

Earlier, in October, last year, both journalists who had been booked in separate cases were granted protection by the Supreme Court. The top court had directed the concerned authorities to not take any coercive steps against the two. The top court had, with respect to Tripathis' plea that has sought quashing of the FIR filed against her, issued notice to the UP government.

When the case was heard by the top court today, a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal ordered that the interim protection granted to the petitioner journalists be continued until four weeks.

The bench also stated that the petitioners may seek appropriate remedy (such as quashing of FIR) before their jurisdictional High Court.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner journalists, had sought that the FIRs against his clients shall be quashed.

Counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh sought a time of two weeks to file their response to the plea.

The bench suggested the counsel for petitioners to approach the High Court (to seek quashing of FIR). However, the counsel informed the court that the petition seeking the same had been dismissed by the High Court.

At this juncture, the Court stated that it can only consider what the petitioners' seek if the case had been filed in an appeal against the High Court's decision,

"This is Writ Petition. If SLP (appeal) is there we will consider", the bench stated,

After hearing submissions, the Court continued the protection granted to the journalists for four weeks.

Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi represented Abhishek Upadhyay, while Advocate Amarjit Singh Bedi appeared for Mamta Tripathi. (ANI)