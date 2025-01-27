SC Declines Pleas for Action Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking criminal action against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark in September 2023.

Stalin is already facing multiple FIRs registered against him for his remark.

A bench Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale declined to entertain the plea saying a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution could be maintained.

The petitions were filed by B Jagannath, advocate Vineet Jindal and Sanatan Suraksha Parishad. As the bench was not inclined to hear the case, petitioners withdrew their plea.

Petitioner B Jagannath sought direction to restrain Stalin and others from making further remarks about 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Jindal also sought action against DMK MP A Raja along with Udhayanidhi. Jindal said Raja publicly supported Udhayanidhi's remarks.

Sanatan Suraksha Parishad sought guidelines to prevent communal remarks by elected representatives.

The apex court is also seized of a petition filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking consolidation of the criminal complaints filed against him in different parts of the country. In 2024, the top court sought a response from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir where cases were registered against him.

DMK leader Stalin had made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on the grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

His remarks triggered a massive political controversy across the country. It led to several criminal complaints filed against him. (ANI)