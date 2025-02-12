Integrate Homeless Into Society, Warns Freebies May Lead to Joblessness: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that providing freebies leads to worklessness among people and that there should be an attempt to integrate homeless persons into the mainstream society so that they're able to contribute and work.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih censured the practice of announcing freebies before elections and government schemes that provide free of cost resources such as ration etc.

The Court stated that there should be a balance between providing benefits to the homeless and trying and make them part of the mainstream society so that they find work and contribute to the community.

The Court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation plea that raised the issue of a state-wide rise in urban homeless populace.

The petitioners contended that the Supreme Court had earlier issued directions for the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of schemes, in this regard. However, the same stands defunct now, it was argued.

Thus, the petitioners sought that a fresh scheme be implemented or the earlier scheme, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) be revived as it comprises various good components.

The petitioners also submitted data that they claimed to have been notified by the Central Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and that of Home Affairs which showed the state-wide number of homeless persons in the country.

The Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, who appeared for the Centre, stated that the homeless shelter situation is broad and complex and thus it cannot be dealt with in a linear fashion -- by way of implementation of a uniform Central scheme.

Further, the AG stated that the Central government, in this regard, is already working on the implementation of the Urban Poverty Alleviation Mission.

After considering the submissions, the top court directed the concerned Central ministries to verify the data submitted by the petitioners that shows the state-wide position of the urban homeless.

Further, the Court also directed the AG to take instructions from the Centre and submit details of the implementation of the scheme Urban Poverty Alleviation Mission.

The Court listed the matter to be heard next after four weeks. (ANI)