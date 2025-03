ED raids residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh, his son in 'liquor scam' case

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel and others in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, sources said.

The raids are underway at a total of 14 locations across Chhattisgarh in the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh, involving alleged suspected illegal commissions and money laundering.

Sources in the ED claimed that the premises being searched are related to Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel and also close associates of Chaitanya Baghel.

ED has alleged that Chaitanya Baghel is also "recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam wherein total proceeds of crime is around Rs 2,161 crore siphoned off through various schemes."

Reacting to it in a post on X Bhupesh Baghel's office said, "When the false case going on for seven years was dismissed in the court, today the guests of ED have entered the Bhilai residence of former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding."

Multiple ED teams launched the search operation since early Monday based on specific inputs.

The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around Rs 2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022. The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops.

A portion of liquor sold was allegedly not accounted for in official records, and bribes were allegedly collected from suppliers to allow its sale outside the legal system.

The investigation is based on an earlier Income Tax Department report, which flagged irregularities in the liquor trade.

The ED has arrested several key accused, including IAS officer Anil Tuteja and liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur's mayor.

The agency has earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)