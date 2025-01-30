Delhi HC Issues Notice on Petitions Against Release of '2020 Delhi' Movie

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on two petitions seeking direction to postpone the release of "2020 Delhi," a film based on the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, scheduled to premiere on February 2, 2025.

The petition alleges the filmmakers deliberately circumvented legal processes, disregarded the Constitution, and presented a distorted account of the events.

The bench of Justice Sachin Dutta listed the matter on January 31, 2025, after issuing notice to the makers of the movie.

The first petition which is moved by Sharjeel Imam, accused in the larger conspiracy case claims that the film's trailers depict Imam and other accused individuals as terrorists, despite the fact that formal charges have yet to be filed.

Imam, through his counsel Advocate Warisa Farasat, argues that such portrayals, before the framing of charges and the commencement of trial, are premature and prejudicial. The plea contends that allowing the film's release would not only taint the ongoing legal proceedings but also irreparably damage the reputations and social standing of the accused and their families.

Imam's plea stated that charges are yet to be framed and his bail application is still pending before the High Court. He asserts a "clear danger" that the court's judgment could be influenced by the film's potentially false and biased depiction of events.

Given the severity of the charges against him, which include offences carrying the death penalty, Imam stresses the critical importance of ensuring a fair trial, free from external influences.

In addition to seeking a delay in the film's release, the petition requests the court to direct the filmmakers to conduct a pre-screening for the court's review.

The plea further stated that the film's poster and promotional videos claim to be based on true events, creating the impression that the depicted occurrences are rooted in reality. Furthermore, the promotional materials definitively assert that the petitioner incited unlawful acts and violence through his speeches. However, these allegations stem from the "Larger Conspiracy" Delhi Riots Conspiracy FIR and are yet to be adjudicated in a trial.

The petition requests the removal of all photos, posters, videos, teasers, and trailers associated with the film until the conclusion of the trial.

Another plea, filed by several accused individuals and victims of the Delhi riots, seeks to quash the film certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and also calls for the postponement of the movie's release. This plea has been moved through Advocate Mahmood Pracha.

The petition states that the movie presents a distorted version of events while several cases related to the riots--where the petitioners are involved as complainants and accused persons--are still pending adjudication. The release of the movie, it argues, is likely to cause severe prejudice to the pending cases and could interfere with the administration of justice.