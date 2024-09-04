Sharjeel Imam
J·Sep 04, 2024, 06:35 AM
Delhi riots case 2020: Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC seeking urgent hearing of bail plea
J·Sep 11, 2023, 09:18 AM
Delhi court reserves judgement on Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking statutory bail in sedition case
J·Jun 14, 2023, 01:03 PM
2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Jamia case: Delhi HC adjourns plea against trial court order discharging 11 accused
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
2020 Delhi riots: Court denies interim bail to Sharjeel Imam
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Sharjeel in HC for bail citing SC ruling on sedition cases, hearing tomorrow
