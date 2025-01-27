Delhi HC Grants 6-Week Interim Bail to Haryana Sand Mining Businessman Vedpal Singh Tanwar for Post-Surgery Recovery

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted 6 weeks of interim bail to Haryana-based mining businessman Vedpal Singh Tanwar for post-surgery recovery.

Tanwar is an accused in a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining in Haryana.

Justice Vikas Mahajan granted 6 weeks interim bail noting that he has undergone surgery in custody and he needs proper care to recover.

He has been granted interim bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties in the like amount.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa alongwith Advocate SS Boparai appeared to seek 6 weeks of interim bail on the ground that Tanwar had undergone surgery in custody on January 16, 2025.

He had undergone two surgeries on October 5, and November 28, last year. Now he has undergone a third surgery, the counsel argued. He was granted interim bail on medical grounds earlier also. His regular bail is also pending before the court.

A charge sheet has already been filed in July 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that his trial has not moved since then, he can not be kept in custody when he has undergone a third surgery.

On the other hand, Advocate Zoheb Hossain, special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea and submitted that Tanwar can be kept in the best hospital.

The court said how long can you keep a person in hospital. There are chances of getting an infection.

He further submitted that in this situation he may be granted 4 weeks interim bail with no further extension on the same grounds. (ANI)