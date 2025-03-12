Delhi Court seeks report on Christian Michel James's conduct in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court directed the Director General (DG) of prisons to submit a consolidated report on Christian Michel James's conduct during his six-year judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

This move comes after James's lawyers requested the court to obtain the report, citing jail rules that entitle prisoners with good conduct to one month's remission for each year.

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has directed Director General (DG) prison to file a consolidated conduct report.

A notice has also been issued to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The matter has been listed for hearing on March 18.

James, extradited from Dubai in 2018, was granted bail in a CBI and money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper deal.

His lawyers argued that submitting the conduct report is a mandatory requirement after completing one-third of the maximum sentence, which they claimed is seven years in this case.

However, the court questioned this assertion, pointing out that the CBI had added Section 467 of the IPC to the charges.

James's lawyers countered that, according to the Extradition treaty, he can only be tried for offenses mentioned in the extradition request, which did not include Section 467 of the IPC.

In this section, counsel added 420 of IPC has the maximum sentence, which is seven years.

An application has been moved on behalf of James to access his conduct report for the last six years in Tihar Jail.

It is submitted that, according to jail rules, if the accused's conduct is good, he is entitled to one month's remission for each year.

James was extracted from Dubai on December 4, 2018. Before that, he was in custody in Dubai for two months. (ANI)