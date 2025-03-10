Delhi Court Extends SDPI Chief MK Faizy's ED Custody for Money Laundering Probe

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the custody of MK Faizy, the President of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), to ED for three days to interrogate him in a money laundering case.

Special judge Chander Jit Singh extended custody of Faizy's ED custody for three days.The ED sought a five days extension of custody of Faizy to interrogate him in money laundering case.

The ED arrested MK Faizy at Indira Gandhi Airport while he was on the way to Delhi from Kochi.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin and Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for ED.

"It is alleged that there was a fund transfer to SDPI from the Popular Front of India (PFI). He was a member of PFI since its started then he made his own party named SDPI. He is required to be interrogated about three statements," the ED said.

"There is Proceed of crime in crores, fund raising, etc," ED submitted.

Earlier, the agency had alleged that SDPI is the political front of banned organisation PFI.

"Documentary evidence is to be confronted to him", the ED said.

Counsel for the accused had argued that funds were transferred in 2017-2019. "The PFI was declared an Unlawful organisation on September 28, 2022. So how did it become the proceeds of crime?" it asked.

Counsel for the accused had also submitted that Faizy was with the ED for three whole days for questioning, and nothing had been recovered from him.

"Why was Faizy arrested? There is no requirement of arresting him", counsel submitted.

"Evasive is a reply of questions would not make him liable to be arrested. The alleged proceeds of crime are election funds. The document shows some funds transferred to the party," the counsel added.

"SDPI is not funded by PFI. It has no funding from abroad," the counsel argued.

In rebuttal arguments, SPP Naveen Kumar Matta submitted that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation. "12 summons issued, but he did not appear before the ED," SPP Matta said.

"A case was filed for disobedience of summons. A Non-Bailable Warrant was issued," SPP said, adding that his statement was recorded on January 4, 5 and 6, 2024. (ANI)