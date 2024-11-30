Court defers order on police's cancellation report in POCSO case against former WFI Chief

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday deferred the order on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police in a POCSO case against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This case was lodged on the complaint filed by a minor women wrestler. Delhi police had filed a cancellation report after the victim retracted from her earlier statement.

Special (POCSO) Judge Gomati Manocha was on leave. The matter was deferred until January 16, 2024.

Now the matter is listed under the category of clarification. Earlier, on August 1, 2023, the court had reserved its order on the cancellation report after noting the response of the minor wrestler and her father. They did not oppose the cancellation report.

The minor wrestler and her father had appeared before the court and said that they were satisfied with the investigation of Delhi police, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had told media.

He also said that the daughter and her father did not oppose the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police.

They had appeared on the notice issued by the court. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom (In Camera Proceedings).

Delhi police had filed a cancellation report on June 15 in the POCSO case against Singh.

Thereafter, Patiala House court on July 4 issued notice to the complainant/her father.

The report contains more than 500 pages.

A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harassment case against Singh and Vinod Tomar. The Rouse Avenue court has ordered to frame charges against Singh and Tomar. (ANI)