Criminal case

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Dec 20, 2023, 02:23 PM

Allahabad High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Umar Ansari

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 20, 2023, 08:59 AM

K'taka BJP MLA ticket scam: Court remands seer to 10-day police custody

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 01:02 PM

New bill proposes women's reservation for 15 years, may roll out in 2029

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 12:58 PM

Delhi HC assigns cleaning duty as resolution after parties reach settlement in culpable homicide case

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 13, 2023, 06:59 AM

Palghar couple nabbed for 'drowning' Nepali woman, dumping her body in Gujarat

featuredfeatured
Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Aug 31, 2023, 09:27 AM

K’taka Police crack TikTok star murder case, detains 8

featuredfeatured
Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Karntaka court orders filing of criminal case against Janardhana Reddy

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc