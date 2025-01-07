Businessman granted permission to travel abroad by Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed Sameer Mahendru, a businessman embroiled in the Delhi Excise Policy case, to travel abroad. Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the trial court to release Mahendru's passport for his trip to Dubai, which is scheduled between January 9 and January 16, 2025.

Mahendru had filed a petition seeking permission to travel with his family to Dubai to visit his elderly and ailing father-in-law. While Mahendru had been granted bail on September 9, 2024, one of the conditions of his bail was that he could not leave the country without prior court approval.

In his petition, Mahendru emphasized that he had complied with all court orders, regularly attending hearings, and had not abused the liberty granted to him. He also pointed out that another co-accused, Gautam Malhotra, had been allowed to travel abroad during his trial, with the Look Out Circular (LoC) against him suspended during that time.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the case, opposed the petition. The ED's counsel argued that Mahendru's physical presence was essential for the ongoing trial and that the petition lacked supporting documentation regarding the health condition of his father-in-law.

Taking note of the submissions, the court decided to grant Mahendru the permission to travel, temporarily suspending the Look Out Circular that had been issued against him.(ANI)