India-Saudi Arabia Relations Strengthen Ahead of PM Modi's Official Visit

New Delhi: Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen stated on Tuesday that India's relations with Saudi Arabia have improved significantly, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, running from April 21 to April 22.

Sareen highlighted India's role in forging closer ties between the two countries over the last eight years.

"Look at the way India's relations with Saudi Arabia have improved. Both countries have come closer in the last eight to ten years. India has also invested a lot in that relationship. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also made a difference in Saudi Arabia, especially since he became the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has improved a lot," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of the economic relationship between the two countries, unlike Pakistan, which is struggling with an economic crisis, forcing its leaders to seek financial assistance on a daily basis from Saudi Arabia.

"Secondly, the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia on an economic basis is also very important. Saudi Arabia sells oil. But India buys oil. Other countries like Pakistan, reach out to Saudi Arabia every other day for free food, they beg. Saudi Arabia has stopped their (Pakistan) beggars from coming there. But their (Pakistan) Prime Minister and the military chief (Pakistan) go there and beg for oil on their debt, they ask Saudi to put some money into their banks, etc. India does not do this, India trades with them, it does business," he said.

Sareen further said, "They are talking about investment. In this, too, I think we have to do some work from India because some of the big investment proposals that were there are not yet moving forward because of the typical bureaucratic or political obstacles. But I think the Prime Minister will sort them out to some extent so that we can push them forward," he said.

He also underlined the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia in the world.

"Strategically, Saudi Arabia has a very important place in the world and India recognizes it. Our energy security is connected there, our people live there and work, money comes from there in India, so it is very important and there is a huge Muslim community in India, which goes to Saudi Arabia for Haj or for its other religious duties, so there is a connection there," he said.

PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. This is PM Modi's third visit to the country, following earlier visits in 2016 and 2019.

During a special press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the visit will provide an important opportunity to discuss key regional and global issues. These include the situation in West Asia, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and threats to maritime security due to Houthi attacks.Misri also highlighted that India and Saudi Arabia are likely to strengthen their defence cooperation and expand their economic ties.(ANI)