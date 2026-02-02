YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh claims threat to life from Lokesh

Vijayawada, Feb 2 (IANS) Former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh on Monday claimed that his life and the safety of his family are under threat from minister Nara Lokesh and stated that the TDP leader should be held fully responsible if any harm comes to them in the future.

He alleged that Sunday’s attack on his house was carried out on Lokesh’s instructions under the leadership of MP Kesineni Chinni. He said that TDP cadres, acting with police presence and support, attacked his house with petrol bombs as part of a conspiracy to physically eliminate him and terrorise his family.

Jogi Ramesh was speaking to the media at his residence in Ibrahimpatnam along with YSRCP leaders from Krishna and NTR districts.

The YSRCP leader stated he considers Lord Venkateswara his deity and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy his leader, and questioned whether he should remain silent when false allegations are made against his leader.

Jogi Ramesh said the attacks are meant to silence voices that question government failures and to intimidate Backward Class (BC) leaders in YSRCP, so they stop speaking out. He alleged that hundreds of TDP workers were mobilised to attack his house and that the incident should be seen as an attack on democracy and on backward communities.

The YSRCP leader claimed that despite showing evidence and naming those involved, authorities were not making arrests, while cases were being filed against him instead. He further alleged that police personnel stood by the attackers instead of protecting his family, even though his father, wife, and son were inside the house during the attack, putting their lives at risk.

Meanwhile, at an emergency meeting held at YSRCP’s central office on the directions of party president Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior leaders led by State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana discussed the alleged murder attempt on former minister Ambati Rambabu and the attack on former minister Jogi Ramesh’s house.

Alleging a complete collapse of law and order, they said that the state has been pushed into a “jungle raj” under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and announced that the party will take the government’s “misdeeds” to the national stage.

Leaders said opposition voices are being suppressed through intimidation and attacks on party leaders’ houses, but asserted such actions will not deter YSRCP and that the party will intensify its work.

They accused the government of hurting the sentiments of Tirumala devotees through controversial statements on laddu prasadam and demanded an apology from Chandrababu Naidu. The party alleged that within three days, multiple former ministers and MLAs were targeted, and claimed police inaction has emboldened attackers.

YSRCP leaders further stated that the police system has been weakened, with officers failing to respond even after repeated calls for protection and, in some cases, filing cases against victims.

They announced plans to raise the issue in Delhi, approach courts, and approach the National Human Rights Commission. Calling the incidents unprecedented in recent political history, the party leaders said they would continue political and legal battles, take the issue to the Centre, and mobilise public opinion, asserting that attempts to silence the opposition will ultimately fail.

