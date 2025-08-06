Youth's murder takes serious turn; bandh called in K'taka's Koppal district

Koppal (Karnataka), Aug 6 (IANS) The murder of a youth has taken a serious turn, with outfits calling for a bandh in Koppal district on August 8. Tension continues to grip the region as the crime of passion has taken a communal dimension.

The victim, 27-year-old Gavisiddappa, was murdered in front of a mosque in Koppal city on August 3.

Police have arrested the main accused, Sadiq Hussain, along with three of his associates in connection with the incident.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, claimed in Bengaluru on Wednesday that the deceased was a Hindu activist.

He alleged that the appeasement politics of the government in Karnataka was leading to such incidents.

He further added that the BJP would launch a massive protest over the government's 'failure' in handling the matter.

Investigations have revealed that Gavisiddappa was in love with a girl from the Muslim community.

Koppal SP, Ram L. Arasiddi stated that the murder was a result of a love affair and that no other motive except for a crime of passion had emerged in the killing.

According to the accused's statement to the police, Gavisiddappa had been torturing the girl, and unable to tolerate it any longer, he killed him.

The investigation revealed that the accused, Sadiq Hussain, who was also in love with the same girl, was enraged over the relationship. In a fit of jealousy and anger, he allegedly conspired with his associates and hacked Gavisiddappa to death.

Following the incident, former minister and senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu visited Gavisiddappa’s family and offered his condolences.

He stated that the accused had beheaded the victim, questioning how such a heinous act could be committed in broad daylight.

He alleged the involvement of "invisible hands" in the murder and demanded that the organisations behind the act be exposed. He also called for capital punishment for the main accused, Sadiq, and claimed that he was associated with the banned outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have already held an initial round of meetings and finalised plans for a protest on August 8.

After committing the murder, the main accused reportedly surrendered to the police.

Sources indicated that the girl had previously been in a relationship with the accused but had ended it and later fell in love with Gavisiddappa. She even eloped with him, but after intervention by community elders, she returned to her family.

Leaders from the Valmiki community and Hindu outfits have stepped forward to protest the murder, and Gavisiddappa’s family is reportedly preparing to file a complaint against the girl.

--IANS

mka/rad