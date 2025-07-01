Woman teacher murdered in broad daylight by ex-boyfriend in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman teacher was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, in Kalinjara town of Rajasthan's Banswara district.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Tabiar (36), a resident of Taria Pada, Jolana, and a second-grade Sanskrit teacher posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhaya Mahudi, in Sajjangarh block.

The incident occurred when she was on her way to school and sitting near the Kalinjara bus stand, waiting for a vehicle.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mahipal Bhagora, alighted from the car with a sword, intercepted Tabiar at the bus stand and fatally stabbed her in the stomach before fleeing.

Reports said that in panic, Bhagora rammed his vehicle into a tree and later walked on foot.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of more than one attacker.

Residents rushed the critically injured woman to Kalinjara Hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital in Banswara, where doctors declared her dead.

Tabiar's body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The incident created panic in the area.

Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwal and Bagidora DSP Sandeep Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

SP Agarwal confirmed the identity of the attacker and said a blockade has been enforced to apprehend him.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being closely examined.

Police have not ruled out a personal dispute.

Police officials said that the number of attackers could be more than two, who came in a car.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot is being examined.

The reason for the murder has not been revealed yet and is being probed, they added.

--IANS

arc/svn