Woman gang-raped in Karnataka's Koppal, four arrested

Koppal (Karnataka), Nov 17 (IANS) An incident of gang-rape was reported from Koppal district of Karnataka on Monday, and the police have arrested four men in this connection.

The incident was reported from the Yalaburga police station limits.

The arrested persons have been identified as Laxmana and Basavaraj, both residents of Gajendragadh, and Mutturaj and Shahikumar from Yalaburga.

According to the police, the incident took place at a dilapidated house near Maddura on Sunday.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, stated that she knew one of the accused, Laxmana, who owed her Rs 5,000. Under the pretext of returning the money, he called her to Kusthagi town. He took her on a bike and made her drink juice spiked with some substance. Later, the other accused joined Laxmana and committed the crime.

The police have registered a case under Sections 115(20), 70, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

More details are awaited.

On October 23, three persons were arrested for the rape of a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru; three others on the run were arrested later. The woman filed a complaint, following which a police team led by Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba rushed to the spot, took stock of the situation, and tracked down three of the accused within a few hours in a night-long operation.

According to the police, the accused, along with three others, barged into the house of the woman, threatened her with dire consequences, and demanded money and valuables, including two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash. While three of the accused allegedly raped her, the others stood guard.

A mentally challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped in Karnataka’s Hassan, with the accused reportedly video-recording the act. The incident came to light on August 9, when the brother of the victim registered a complaint with the Hassan Police.

According to the complaint, the brother of the victim received a video clip on his mobile, which showed his sister allegedly being gang-raped.

