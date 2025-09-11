Woman found dead in Hyderabad; manhunt launched for two domestics helps

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Cyberabad Police have formed five special teams to nab two domestic servants who allegedly murdered a 50-year-old woman at a flat in an apartment building at Kukatpally and decamped with cash and gold ornaments.

Renu Agarwal was found in a pool of blood when her husband, Rakesh Agarwal and son reached home in the evening after their phone calls went unanswered.

According to police, the assailants tied the hands and legs of the woman and stabbed her indiscriminately with a knife and scissors.

Rakesh, who is in the steel business, and his son had left for the shop at Fatehnagar in the morning, and Renu was alone in the flat at Swan Lake Condominium.

Harsha (20), a native of Jharkhand who was hired as domestic help by the Agarwal family about 10 days ago, allegedly committed the ghastly crime along with Roushan, who also hails from Jharkhand and was working as a help in another flat in the same apartment complex.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed shocking details. The duo allegedly hit the woman on her head with a cooker before tying her. They tortured her to get the keys to the cupboard and lockers. The assailants stole the gold jewellery she was wearing and also looted the booty from the cupboard.

The assailants took a bath, apparently to wipe out evidence before leaving the flat. The CCTV footage shows the duo leaving the flat with a bag. They were also captured on CCTV in the lift.

The accused fled on a two-wheeler belonging to Roushan's employer and headed towards KPHB Colony. Police suspect that they fled to Ranchi.

The police team collected fingerprint clues from the scene of the offence. They were also analysing the CCTV footage from various locations.

A case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar) K. Suresh Kumar said they have formed special teams to track down the suspects.

Police were also trying to find out if the accused had a previous criminal record.

--IANS

ms/svn