With an eye on 2029 Assembly polls, Maharashtra BJP appoints new office-bearers

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Maharashtra BJP State President Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday announced the party's new state-level office-bearers, to further strengthen the organisation to achieve its goal in the 2029 Assembly elections

Read More

The announcement covers key positions, including Chief Spokesperson, General Secretaries, Secretaries, Vice Presidents, Treasurer, and the heads of the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and OBC Morcha.

Addressing the media, Chavan stated that the appointments were finalised following extensive consultations with the party’s central leadership -- including National President Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, B.L. Santhosh, and Shiv Prakash -- as well as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent state leaders.

Chavan explained that while the intent was to announce the appointments sooner, the process was deferred due to the imposition of the election code of conduct and subsequent local self-government elections.

Addressing the internal selection process, he emphasised, "While many workers have contributed years of service to the party, the opportunities for state-level positions are limited. Every BJP worker and office-bearer is capable. While we have many deserving candidates, there are limits to the number of positions available. Those who did not receive a formal appointment this time will be considered for other roles within the party’s various dimensions and through other wings."

The party has appointed newly elected Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporator from Mankhurd ward and former TV journalist Navnath Ban as chief spokesperson. The list of vice presidents includes Atul Kalsekar, Bharati Pawar, Sanjay Korge, Sanjay Bhende, Ramdas Kadas, Keshav Upadhye, Gopichand Padalkar, Priya Shinde, Sujay Vikhe Patil and Archana Patil Chakurkar.

The party has appointed Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kute, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pandey, Sunil Rane and Yogesh Sagar as general secretaries. The list of secretaries includes Mangesh Chavan, Parinay Phuke, Varsha Dahale, Sanjay Jagtap, Archana Dehankar, Rohini Naidu, Ram Satpute, Pravin Ghuge, Rekha Kulkarni and Bhairavi Ghag.

The party has appointed Krishnaraj Mahadik from Kolhapur as the state BJP Yuva Morcha president, legislator Chitra Wagh as the Mahila Morcha president, and legislator Yogesh Tilekar as OBC wing president. The party legislator from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, has been appointed as the treasurer.

The appointment of new office-bearers comes days after the BJP’s stellar performance in the recently concluded elections to the nagar panchayat, nagar parishad, municipal corporation, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. The party has launched a massive exercise to further strengthen the organisation to achieve its shat pratishat (100 per cent) goal in the 2029 Assembly elections by winning more than 150 seats on its own.

--IANS

sj/dpb