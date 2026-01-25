Wish for golden future of Himachal Pradesh: Prez Murmu, PM Modi on Statehood Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day on Sunday and hailed the traditions, culture and valour of the residents of the state.'

Himachal Pradesh celebrates its Statehood Day every year on January 25. This date marks the moment in 1971 when it became the 18th state of the Indian Union.

After initially being formed as a union territory in 1956 and undergoing expansion in 1966, this day commemorates the state's journey to achieving full autonomy.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh's Statehood Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state. Due to its spiritual traditions, known as the Devbhoomi, and due to its tradition of valour, known as the Land of the Brave, the soil of Himachal is blessed with nature's boundless bounty, which creates an extraordinary attraction towards this state."

"I am confident that the diligent residents of Himachal Pradesh will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future for all the people of the state," she added.

Prime Minister Modi, wishing the people of Himachal Pradesh, wished for their bright future.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of full statehood day to all family members of Himachal Pradesh, the confluence of nature and culture. With their extraordinary talent and valour, they have always served Mother India. I wish for their bright future as well as the prosperity of this Devbhoomi."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media and extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion.

"May Himachal Pradesh, enriched with natural beauty, spiritual consciousness, and cultural pride, continue to advance on the path of continuous development and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, who has roots in Himachal Pradesh, also wished the people on their Statehood Day.

"On the Foundation Day of Himachal Pradesh, the Devbhoomi adorned with valour, prowess, and the expansive history of Sanatan civilisation, and enriched with divine natural beauty, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of Himachal. I wish that Devbhoomi continues to progress steadily on the path of prosperity and advancement," Nadda said in a post on X.

