Will send report to MHA on situation in Bengal's borders with Bangladesh: Guv

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Monday that he will send reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the situation arising at the international borders in the state with neighbouring Bangladesh where thousands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants started assembling to return to their native land following the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 4.

On Monday, the Governor visited the India-Bangladesh border at Hakimpur in North 24 Parganas, which witnessed the maximum arrival of illegal Bangladeshi migrants for the purpose of reverse-migration during the last few days.

After reviewing the situation at Hakimpur, Governor Ananda Bose spoke to the media persons and said that he will be sending a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs based on his first-hand experience at the Hakimpur border.

He also said that he will be visiting the India-Bangladesh border in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district on Tuesday and will include his findings there also in his report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I will be visiting various bordering areas. Today I came to Hakimpur and visited the borders. There is no place for infiltrators in India. The Indian government is taking strict measures. The Border Security Force (BSF) here is quite active," the Governor added.

However, he refused to comment on the allegations by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal that the BSF personnel deputed at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal were responsible for allowing illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

"This is an issue which the Union government can address, and hence I will refrain from making any comment in the matter," the Governor said.

He also criticised four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Kalyan Banerjee, without naming him, over the latter's recent comments accusing Governor Ananda Bose of giving shelter to the "BJP-backed goons" and providing them with arms and ammunition from within the premises of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

"Misconception among people is deliberately being spread about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in the state, just as a Lok Sabha member had recently spread misinformation about the Raj Bhavan," the Governor said.

--IANS

src/khz