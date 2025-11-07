'Will consider plea for allowing RSS foot march': Cong govt tells Karnataka HC

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka told the High Court bench led by Justice M.G.S. Kamal on Friday that it would positively consider the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) application to hold a foot march in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district.

Chittapur is represented by Minister Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Minister Priyank Kharge had earlier stirred a controversy by writing to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting a ban on RSS activities in public places and government-owned premises.

Following the state government's order, CM Siddaramaiah issued an order mandating prior permission from the authorities to hold events in public places and government-owned premises.

However, this order was later stayed by the High Court.

Challenging the state government's order, an NGO Punaschetana Seva Samsthe and others approached the High Court.

In response, several Dalit and progressive organisations opposed the proposed RSS 'Path Sanchalan' (foot march), demanding that RSS volunteers should not carry lathis (sticks) or the 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag), instead they urged that participants should carry the Preamble to the Constitution and the national flag.

This development raised concerns in the region.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state government, said that the authorities would consider all 11 applications for foot marches and processions, including the one submitted by the RSS, subject to certain conditions discussed in a recent meeting.

He also requested the court to grant a week's time, assuring that consent would be given to all applicants.

Senior advocate Aruna Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the meeting held on November 5, as directed by the court, went well.

After hearing the submissions, the court noted that both the government and petitioner's counsels described the meeting as fruitful.

The dates proposed by the petitioner -- November 13 and November 16 -- are being considered positively, and the state will communicate its final decision to the petitioner.

The bench then adjourned the matter to November 13.

Earlier, the court had directed the petitioner, Ashok Patil, Convenor of the RSS Kalaburagi unit, to meet with the authorities on November 5 at the Advocate General's office regarding the proposed foot march.

--IANS

mka/khz