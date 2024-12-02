Why is he silent on issues of Hindus Giriraj Singh slams Owaisi over his statement on Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his statement on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement and questioned why Owaisi is "silent" on issues of Hindus.

"Owaisi (Asaduddin) is such a person - when the platinum jubilee of the constitution was being celebrated, he was absent during the national anthem and national song. He always talks about Muslims - even he was talking about Palestine, but why he is silent on the issues of Hindus in Bangladesh? Why Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others are silent on this issue?" Singh told ANI.

Speaking on the incidents of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, Giriraj Singh said that the radicals are committing atrocities on Hindus.

"I think the way the radicals are committing atrocities on Hindus, they (Hindus) are not allowed to leave, legally, saints are being imprisoned. India has shown a tough stance, but the world must intervene in it," he said.

Earlier, taking a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bhagwat's statement, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether the RSS chief would give Rs 1,500 to people who have more children.

"I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat, what will he give people for giving birth to more children? Will he give Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of those who give birth to more children? Will he introduce a scheme for this?... When Mohan Bhagwat is trying to make someone close to him the CM, he might as well introduce a scheme for this," Owaisi remarked.

RSS chief on Sunday stated that India's declining population is a concerning issue, noting that according to modern population science, a society vanishes when its fertility rate falls below 2.1.

"The decline in population is a matter of concern. Modern population science says that when the fertility rate of a society goes below 2.1, that society vanishes from the earth. The society gets destroyed even without any crisis. In this way, many languages and societies have disappeared. The population should not fall below 2.1. Our country's population policy was decided in 1998 or 2002, and it also mentions that the population of a society should not be less than 2.1. We need more than two or three; this is what population science says. The number is important for the survival of society," Bhagwat said, addressing the Kathale Kul Sammelan in Nagpur.

He also underlined that the fertility rate should be above three or four for the society to survive. (ANI)