'Why are SP leaders hoarding cylinders': UP Minister demands answers from Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday lambasted Akhilesh Yadav, asking the Samajwadi Party chief to explain why gas cylinders were allegedly being found at the residences of several SP leaders even as he (Yadav) accused the government of failing to ensure adequate LPG supply.

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Rajbhar's remarks came a day after Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Centre over reports of LPG shortages in some parts of the country and claimed that ordinary citizens were being forced to wait in long queues to obtain cooking gas cylinders.

Responding to the criticism, Rajbhar said the SP chief should first clarify whether there was any shortage of cylinders at his own residence and questioned the basis of his allegations against the government.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said, "Ask Akhilesh Yadav whether there is a shortage of cylinders at his home. If he claims so, then he should clarify if there is any problem at his place. There is no shortage of gas or LPG anywhere in the country. This is just an attempt to defame the government."

The Uttar Pradesh minister also accused Yadav of displaying what he called "hypocritical behaviour", alleging that leaders from the Samajwadi Party had been caught hoarding large numbers of LPG cylinders at their homes while publicly accusing the government of shortages.

Yadav, while speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday, had taken a swipe at the government over the reported scarcity of LPG cylinders in certain regions. He alleged that the situation was forcing people to queue up for hours outside gas agencies.

He also remarked that those who once spoke about making India a "Vishwaguru" should ensure that citizens are not subjected to such daily hardships.

Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly uncovered cases of cylinder hoarding during inspections in some areas while consumers were seen waiting outside gas agencies for supplies.

During one such operation, an administrative team conducted a raid at a warehouse allegedly linked to an SP leader in the Gosaiganj area and recovered 167 filled gas cylinders. Reports suggested that gas distribution from the agency had remained suspended for nearly five days before the raid.

Officials have also reportedly seized large quantities of cylinders from the premises of other individuals linked to the Samajwadi Party in earlier inspections.

Reacting to these developments, Rajbhar alleged that cylinders recovered during such inspections were frequently being traced to SP leaders.

"Wherever inspections are being conducted, 50, 250, or even 500 cylinders are being found at the premises of Samajwadi Party leaders. Not the BJP or Congress but with SP leaders... This means SP is fully intended to hatch the conspiracy of defaming the government," he said.

The minister further questioned the intent behind the alleged hoarding and asked the SP leadership to explain why its members were found in possession of large numbers of cylinders.

"People should ask Akhilesh Yadav, what is his party leader doing with those cylinders? However, this is what SP does -- loot, vandalism, black marketing. They now wait for the right time, and when they think they can benefit, they get the chance," Rajbhar added.

--IANS

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