Whatever happened in JNU is entirely the responsibility of VC: Brinda Karat

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Monday slammed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, saying that whatever happened in the varsity is entirely her responsibility and accusing her of damaging one of India’s premier institutions.

Karat's remarks came after violence broke out at the JNU campus in the early hours of Monday, when a protest rally turned violent, with students from opposing ideological groups accusing each other of being the aggressor.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called for an “Equality March,” demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Pandit over her alleged "casteist" remarks made during a podcast on February 16. The Union also objected to her comments regarding UGC regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, the students sought the revocation of a rustication order issued against four student body office-bearers over the alleged vandalism of university property during a previous protest.

Speaking to IANS, Karat said: "I think the entire series of incidents in JNU over the last few days stems from the policies of the present VC. Firstly, her highly condemnable statement regarding Dalits. Has she read the Constitution of India? Does she understand the constitutional and legal framework of the country? Does she not know that Dalits continue to be among the most marginalised, oppressed, and victimised communities because of the caste system in India? As the VC of a top university, her insulting comments about so-called victimhood are absolutely condemnable."

"Naturally, students will protest. It is noteworthy that the protests were completely peaceful. There were two forms of protest — one was a peaceful procession demanding her resignation, and the other involved the suspension of elected JNUSU leaders, during which students were again protesting peacefully and holding alternative classes."

Karat alleged that the situation escalated when another group intervened. "Yesterday, a group of people who align themselves with the ideology promoted by the VC attacked the peaceful demonstrators. So, whatever happened in JNU is entirely the responsibility of the VC. She is destroying one of the best universities in India," she told IANS.

Reacting to reports that a new penal code introduced by the Taliban in Afghanistan allegedly legalises domestic violence by allowing husbands to physically punish their wives and children as long as it does not cause "broken bones or open wounds", Karat said: "I read last week about the Taliban government in Afghanistan legalising domestic violence. In fact, once you legalise it, you are encouraging it. It also entrenches a deeply discriminatory social order in Afghan society. I believe this is a very serious matter."

